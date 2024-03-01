Avdija (heel) played 43 minutes in Thursday's 134-131 overtime loss to the Lakers, finishing with 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Avdija had missed the Wizards' previous three games with a left heel contusion, but he faced no apparent restrictions in his return, as he played 40-plus minutes for the third time this season. The fourth-year forward wrapped up a tremendous February on a high note, as he finished the month with averages of 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes over his nine appearances while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 69 percent from the charity stripe.