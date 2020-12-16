Coach Scott Brooks said Wednesday that Avdija "has a good chance" to begin the season as the Wizards' starting small forward, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brooks did not that it's still an open competition, but he's apparently been impressed by the rookie, who was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field on his way to 15 points in Sunday's preseason opener. If Avdija is able to lock up a starting spot, -- beating out Troy Brown Jr. and Isaac Bonga -- Brooks would likely have to decide between Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura at the other forward position, with Thomas Bryant expected to start at center.