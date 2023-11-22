Avdija (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.

Avdija has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. Avdija has started in all 13 of his appearances this season and is averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.5 minutes over that span.