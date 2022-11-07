Avdija racked up four points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Avdija rejoined the starting lineup Sunday, sending Anthony Gill back to a bench role, but the former struggled with his shot and finished with five points or fewer for the sixth time this season. Avdija somewhat salvaged his fantasy production Sunday by tying his season-high with 10 boards, but his lack of scoring has severely impacted his overall potential to start the season. Across 10 appearances, he's shooting just 34.7 percent from the field, but he'll look to snap out of his slump Monday against the Hornets.