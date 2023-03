Avdija supplied three points (1-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-118 loss to the Kings.

Avdija didn't have a good shooting performance and was woeful from the field, but he still salvaged his fantasy day due to his numbers in other categories such as rebounds and assists. He's averaging 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in March.