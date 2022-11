Avdija amassed five points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 win over the 76ers.

Coming off the bench, Avdija played a season-high 29 minutes. After starting the first six contests, he's been moved to a reserve role in the last two games. The 21-year-old has not produced much this season and nearly all his stats are down compared to his first two years.