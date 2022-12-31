Avdija closed Friday's 119-100 victory over the Magic with 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes.

Avdija made the most of his 28 minutes off the bench in Friday's win, contributing at both ends of the floor. This marked the fourth straight game the young forward shot at least 50 percent from the field, and he extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one made three-pointer to 10. He remains a solid stream option in standard leagues.