Avdija racked up two points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound and three assists over 18 minutes during Friday's 117-94 loss to Cleveland.

This might be rock bottom for Avdija. Kyle Kuzma returned from a knee issue which resulted in fewer minutes for Avdija, but he's been quiet for several weeks. Over his last six games, Avdija has scored in double digits just one time and he has a total of zero blocks and steals in that stretch.