Avdija posted 32 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 130-122 loss to the Raptors.

This was the second highest scoring mark of Avdija's career as he continues his breakout season. He's been on fire in four April appearances, averaging 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 35.0 minutes.