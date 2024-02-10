Avdija provided 24 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 133-129 loss to the Celtics.
Avdija was mentioned as a potential trade alternative for the Wizards before Thursday's deadline, but he stayed with the team, and he delivered another solid outing, particularly on the offensive end. Avdija has surpassed the 20-point mark in two of his last three appearances, and he's been a consistent offensive weapon for Washington in recent weeks. Over his last 10 outings, he's averaging 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals/blocks combined.
