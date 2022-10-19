Avdija will start Wednesday's opener against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Avdija was one of three players jostling for a starting spot alongside Will Barton and Rui Hachimura, but it appears he's won the job entering the campaign. Even so, he's probably not on steady ground in a starting role. He should still see a good amount of run with the starters as a result.