Avdija (groin) participated in 5-on-5 drills during Thursday's practice session, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Avdija took part in full-contact 3-on-3 work as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session, but he was able to take another step in his recovery Thursday. The 21-year-old is considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks.