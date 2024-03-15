Avdija chipped in 24 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Rockets.

After scoring between 14 and 18 points over the prior seven games, Avdija broke through for his first 20-plus performance since the All-Star break. The fourth-year forward has four double-doubles during that stretch and narrowed missed adding another Thursday, and his breakout campaign shows no signs of slowing down significantly. Across 16 contests since the beginning of February, Avdija's averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 boards, 2.9 assists and 1.6 threes while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.