Avdija scored a team-high 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds in 20 minutes during Friday's 134-98 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Kyle Kuzma (calf) wasn't able to suit up, so Avdija got the start at power forward and looked fully healthy after he'd missed the early part of the preseason himself with a back issue. Heading into his fourth NBA campaign, Avdija is being counted on to carve out a significant bench role on the rebuilding Wizards and begin to live up to his draft pedigree as the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft. Should Kuzma's absence extend past Opening Night -- Wednesday, Oct. 25 against the Pacers -- Avdija seems the most likely candidate to replace him in the starting five.