Avdija ended with 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's 112-109 win over Toronto.

Avdija led all players in Saturday's contest in rebounds while handing out a handful of assists and pacing the Wizards in scoring in a well-rounded performance in a winning effort. Avdija recorded his seventh game of the year with 13 or more rebounds, adding at least 20 points in four of those outings. He has now tallied at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in four contests.