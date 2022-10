Avdija (groin) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Avdija has already been deemed questionable for Friday's preseason finale, but it was encouraging that he was able to participate in full-contact 3-on-3 drills Wednesday. The 21-year-old has been dealing with a left groin strain since late September, so it's possible that he's eased back into action once he's cleared to play in games.