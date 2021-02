Avdija logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes in Sunday's 119-97 loss to Charlotte.

After scoring 13 points in each of the first two games of February, Avdija has now been limited on the scoreboard in his two most recent appearances. Even though he averaged 5.7 rebounds per game over the past three contests, he was unable to generate much output on the boards in Sunday's loss while playing just 15 minutes.