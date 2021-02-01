Avdija (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 16 minutes in his return to the lineup Sunday in the Wizards' 149-146 win over the Nets, scoring two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and adding two rebounds.

Avdija was back in action after missing the Wizards' last four games while he waited to clear the protocol. Since he was playing for the first time in nearly three weeks, Avdija handled a limited role in his return to the lineup, despite earning the start at small forward. Avdija's minutes restriction should be lifted within another game or two, but he's unlikely to bring much value in 12-team leagues while ranking as a tertiary option for the Wizards alongside Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.