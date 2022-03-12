Avdija played 11 minutes in Friday's 122-109 loss to the Lakers, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists.

After averaging 28.0 minutes per game in 11 February contests in the wake of Bradley Beal's season-ending wrist injury, Avdija has seen his role scaled back considerably in March. He's now played 22 minutes or fewer in four of the first five games this month, with his downturn in playing time coinciding with the return of Kristaps Porzingis from a knee injury and the addition of Tomas Satoransky to the roster. Porzingis' scheduled absence for rest purposes Saturday against the Trail Blazers could lead to slight more minutes for Avdija, but the 21-year-old's role doesn't look as though it'll be sizable enough in the upcoming week to make him worth holding in 14-team leagues or shallower.