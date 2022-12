Wizards coach Wes Unseld said Avdija will be "somewhat limited" in Friday's game against the Suns due to lower back soreness, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Avdija's injury isn't serious enough to hold him out of Wednesday's game but will likely hamper his playing time on the second night of a back-to-back. The third-year forward is averaging 28.6 minutes played over his last five outings.