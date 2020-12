Avdija had seven points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the 76ers.

While Avdija mostly deferred to Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, the bigger point is that he was in the starting lineup on opening night. Avdija played 28 minutes -- third-most on the team behind Beal and Westbrook -- and also chipped in an assist and a steal.