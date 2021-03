Avdija will come off the bench Monday against the Bucks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old had nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Sunday versus Milwaukee, but he'll head back to the bench with Bradley Beal (rest) rejoining the lineup. Avdija is averaging 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 29.0 minutes through three games since the All-Star break.