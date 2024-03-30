Avdija finished Friday's 96-87 loss to Detroit with 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists across 39 minutes.

Avdija was one assist shy from registering the first triple-double of his four-year career. He entered Friday's contest averaging 7.1 rebounds a game and has tallied double-digit boards in each of his last three games. Avdija is averaging 17.5 points on 48.7 percent shooting, 9.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 34.9 minutes per game in March.