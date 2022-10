Avdija won't play Sunday against the Warriors since he continues to rehab from a nagging groin injury, according to Ava Wallace of The Washington Post.

The young and promising forward has been ruled out for the second game of the series against the reigning NBA champions, but the goal remains to keep Avdija healthy enough to be part of the starting unit come opening night. The Wizards open their campaign on the road against the Pacers on Oct. 19.