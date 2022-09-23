Avdija said Friday that he's dealing with a groin injury that occurred while he was playing for the Israeli national team over the summer, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The nature of the injury is unclear, but it sounds like Avdija may be limited when Washington begins training camp Sep. 24. The Wizards' first regular-season game is Oct. 19 against the Pacers, so as long as Avdija can shed any potential restrictions during the preseason, he should be available for the start of the 2022-23 season.