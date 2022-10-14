Avdija (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Avdija didn't play at all in the preseason due to a groin injury he suffered while playing for the Israeli national team this summer, but Wizards head coach Wes Unseld still expects the forward to be available for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers, per Ava Wallace of The Washington Post. Avdija started eight of his 82 appearances for the Wizards last year and posted 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 24.2 minutes per game.