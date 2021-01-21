Avdija is out for Friday's game against Milwaukee due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The rookie will miss his first game of the season as the forward is apparently dealing with COVID-19 related issues. Jerome Robinson may ultimately get the starting nod with the rookie, as well as Deni Avdija (COVID-19), sidelined Friday. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, coach Scott Brooks doesn't expect any of the players in the COVID-19 protocol to play on the upcoming four-game road trip, so Avdija may be unavailable until at least Jan. 29 against the Hawks. It's worth keeping a close eye on the Wizards' extensive injury report going forward.