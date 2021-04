Avdija was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right ankle after leaving Wednesday's game against the Warriors and is expected to miss the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 20-year-old will undergo an MRI on Thursday but isn't expected to require surgery. Avdija is likely out for the season with less than a month left before the start of the playoffs, but the team should officially update his status within the coming days.