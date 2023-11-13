Avdija produced 14 points (6-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 loss to Brooklyn.

Avdija delivered a solid stat line and came just one rebound shy of posting a double-double while also making his presence felt defensively with a season-high mark in steals. However, while this was the seventh time Avdija scored in double figures across his last eight games, it's also worth noting that he ended Sunday's game with more field goal attempts than points scored. His overall numbers are trending in the right direction, but an uptick in efficiency would undoubtedly boost his upside.