Avdija closed Wednesday's 118-107 loss to the Timberwolves with 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes.

Avdija led all Wizards in scoring to go along with a half-dozen rebounds and assists while setting a new season high in scoring in a losing effort. Avdija, who led all players in Wednesday's game in threes made, has scored 20 or more points in five games this year.