Avdija (knee) recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 109-102 win over the Kings.

Avdija's poor free-throw shooting and lack of contributions in the two defensive categories might have limited the overall impact of his final line, but he exceeded his season-long averages in points, three-pointers, rebounds and assists to pay dividends for those that included him in fantasy lineups in his return from a three-game absence. With the Wizards sitting at 12-58 and having little on the line over the final three-plus weeks of the season, Avdija could be in store for more time off down the stretch. When available to play, however, Avdija should continue to handle a 30-plus-minute role.