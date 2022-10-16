Avdija (groin) was a full participant in Sunday's practice session, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Avdija didn't see any action during the preseason due to a groin injury, but it appears he's on track to return for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers, barring any setbacks. He averaged 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.2 minutes per game last season, and he should maintain his role in the rotation as a reserve at forward behind projected starters Will Barton and Kyle Kuzma.