Avdija finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes in Monday's 126-107 win over the Pistons.

For the fourth game in a row, Avdija played under 30 minutes and failed to provide a block or a steal, but he was at least able to bounce back in the scoring column after shooting 39.1 percent from the field in the Wizards' prior three contests. After signing a four-year, $55 million contract extension in October, Avdija should be fairly secure in the starting five, but he may not have the upside to see his playing time increase dramatically while the Wizards remain committed to opening up minutes for rookie wing Bilal Coulibaly, who has impressed on the defensive end and has thus far proven to be a better perimeter shooter than anticipated.