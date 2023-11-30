Avdija supplied 22 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 loss to the Magic.

Although the Wizards struggled to keep up on the scoreboard Wednesday, Avdija was efficient from the floor and matched his highest scoring total of the season while also racking up multiple steals for the first time since Nov. 15. He's scored in double figures in five of his last eight outings and has averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26.8 minutes per game during that time.