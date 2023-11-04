Avdija racked up 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to the Heat.

Avdija is clearly behind Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole in terms of shot opportunities in Washington's offense, but he's proven capable of contributing as a scorer with four straight double-digit point efforts. The fourth-year forward has made at least half of his field-goal tries in all but one of his five games this season and is shooting an efficient 56 percent from the field overall. Avdija's per-game numbers include 13.2 points, 5.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.2 triples and 1.0 steals.