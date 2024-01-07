Avdija finished Saturday's 121-105 loss to New York with 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Avdija recorded his third double-double over his last five outings, and he continues to deliver solid numbers on both ends of the court now that he's firmly settled in a starting role. The nature of his role should be enough to make him relevant in fantasy, and it's worth noting Avdija is averaging 12.4 points with 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his last 10 contests.