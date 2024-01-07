Avdija finished Saturday's 121-105 loss to New York with 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes.
Avdija recorded his third double-double over his last five outings, and he continues to deliver solid numbers on both ends of the court now that he's firmly settled in a starting role. The nature of his role should be enough to make him relevant in fantasy, and it's worth noting Avdija is averaging 12.4 points with 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Top rebounder in double-double•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Best outing of season in win•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Efficient night in loss•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Productive in defeat•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Produces well-rounded line Monday•