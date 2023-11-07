Avdija notched 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 146-128 loss to the 76ers.

Avdija was efficient and versatile Monday, representing the Wizards third-leading scorer while co-leading the team in assists. He had been on the injury report with an ankle sprain but logged a full workload. Avdija is an important wing player for the Wizards, which makes Monday's production a realistic nightly expectation.