Avdija (migraine) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Avdija was forced out of Wednesday's game due to a migraine, and now he's in danger of missing Friday's game. The fact that it's a matchup against the 20-56 Trail Blazers could influence his decision to suit up, but we'll have a better idea of his availability based on his activity level at Friday's shootaround.