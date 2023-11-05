Avdija (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Avdija logged his normal workload in Friday's loss to Miami, but he is questionable for Monday. The Wizards are thin on the wings with Corey Kispert also battling an ankle sprain at the moment.
More News
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Puts up 14 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Scores season-high 22 points•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Gets four-year extension•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Leading scorer in preseason loss•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Quiet showing in return•