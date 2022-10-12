Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Avdija (groin) may progress to 5-on-5 activities Wednesday, but is still questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Knicks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports

Avdija has yet to play in the preseason due to a groin injury he suffered while playing for the Israeli national team over the summer. However, Avdija is ramping up to a return, and if he does not play Friday, he should be ready to return for the regular season.