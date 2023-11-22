Avdija is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to an illness.

Other than Delon Wright (knee, out), the rest of Washington's injury report is clean. Avdija has been a key player for the Wizards this season, so his potential absence would be a major blow to the team. If he's unable to play, we could see more of Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert and possibly Danilo Gallinari.