Avdija is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to lower back soreness.
Avdija has yet to miss a game this season, but he was a late addition to Thursday's injury report due to his back issue. He's been particularly productive recently, as he's posted double-doubles in two of the last three matchups. If he's unavailable against Utah, Will Barton will likely see increased run.
