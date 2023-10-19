Avdija tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 15 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 preseason win over New York.

Avdija returned to the court after missing early portions of the preseason due to a back issue, playing a limited role in a quiet performance in Wednesday's blowout win over New York. Avdija enters his fourth season with Washington in 2023-24, coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 26.6 minutes in 76 games last year.