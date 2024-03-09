Avdija recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 112-100 victory over the Hornets.

Avdija has looked good in his return to action following a three-game absence due to a left heel contusion, scoring in double digits in each of his last five appearances and racking up three double-doubles in that span. Avdija is having a career-best season in his first year as a full-time starter, posting career-high numbers in points (13.8), rebounds (6.8) and assists (3.7) per game.