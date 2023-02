Avdija chipped in 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 13 rebounds across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 win over the Hornets.

Avdija played a major role in the Wizards' win, leading the team with 13 rebounds and finishing second with 20 points. The double-double was his eighth of the campaign and his third over his past eight contests. Avdija has played 30-plus minutes six times over his past eight games as he becomes an increasingly important part of Washington's rotation.