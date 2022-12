Avdija totaled seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 win over Philadelphia.

Avdija returned to the lineup after missing his last two games (back). It was a mediocre performance overall, as he added a block and hit one shot from beyond the arc. His production and minutes are extremely inconsistent from week to week, but the young forward can provide at least some streaming value in most situations.