Avdija is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Avdija posted a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double against the Hornets on Wednesday, but he'll move back to his regular bench role while Corey Kispert returns to the first unit. Avdija is averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game across 20 bench appearances this season.