Avdija (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Coach Wes Unseld said this week that he expected Avdija to start Friday's matchup, but the 21-year-old will be forced to miss at least one game after sustaining a right ankle sprain during Wednesday's regular-season opener against Indiana. Will Barton and Rui Hachimura should see increased roles Friday with Avdija and Corey Kispert (ankle) sidelined.