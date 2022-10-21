Avdija (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Coach Wes Unseld said this week that he expected Avdija to start Friday's matchup, but the 21-year-old will be forced to miss at least one game after sustaining a right ankle sprain during Wednesday's regular-season opener against Indiana. Will Barton and Rui Hachimura should see increased roles Friday with Avdija and Corey Kispert (ankle) sidelined.
More News
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Officially questionable Friday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Expected to start versus Chicago•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: In starting five for opener•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Practices in full Sunday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Out Friday•