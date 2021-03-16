Avdija posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) six rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bucks.

After playing just six minutes on Feb. 28, the 20-year-old has averaged 28.2 minutes over his last six games. Over the six-game span, Avdija is averaging 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers with little else while shooting 52 percent from the field. The Wizards seem content on giving the rookie heavy minutes moving forward, so feel free to stream Avdija if you need low-end points, rebounds, and three-pointers.