Avdija provided 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 121-111 loss to Indiana.

Avdija got off to a strong start and scored six points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out three assists in 11 first-quarter minutes. It was the second time he's scored at least 14 points in a game all season. Including Friday's performance, he's just 5-for-33 from beyond the arc in his last nine contests and is now making only 25.7 percent of his three-point tries this year.